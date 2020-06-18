  1. Home
WWDC Together

Watch and discuss WWDC together

WWDC Together is a free place to watch and hangout during WWDC. We can now view upcoming and previous sessions via modern playback, with a chatroom for each session. Hope this provides a similar WWDC vibe.
Khoa Pham
Khoa Pham
Maker
Watch upcoming and previous live stream, in modern playback with subtitles and various playback rates, also picture in picture and fullscreen mode. - Chat room for each session. You can create a private chatroom by appending query "code" - Countdown to next WWDC keynote - Timezone clocks - Fancy badge for users - Login with Twitter, GitHub and Apple accounts. You can also login anonymously. - Responsive design. Works best on large screen, but OK on mobile and tablets.
Yevhenii Peteliev
Yevhenii Peteliev
Wow! Great job! I can't wait when we try it 🖤 Congratulations!
Alexandra Yeo
Alexandra Yeo
Sounds exciting!
