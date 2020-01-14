Wunderlust
Beautifully share upcoming trips and discover insider tips
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Praga Govender
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, We believe travel is food for the soul and therefore created Wunderlust, a social discovery app for millennial travelers. Features include: - TRAVEL. Create a beautifully designed travel map and share upcoming trips. Add upcoming trip details, including your travel companions and one tap to share your love of travel on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Pinterest. - DISCOVER INSIDER TIPS. Request recommendations from your friends and locals to discover everything from the must try experiences, to the most Insta-worthy places. - CONNECT OVER SHARED EXPERIENCES. Meet other millennials who share your love of travel. You will discover fascinating wanderers who seek to build meaningful connections and share extraordinary travel experiences with you. Wunderlust is free to download and use. However, premium features like Connect, are optional subscription based with a 30-day free trial period. A huge shout-out and thank you to Nick Etemadipour @ittsnick for creating the beautifully designed City Kit which we have also incorporated as part of our city images set. If any of you intend visiting South Africa, feel free to add me on Wunderlust (username: @praga) and we will provide you will the best local recommendations our amazing country has to offer. We would also highly appreciate any feedback so kindly let us know what you think about Wunderlust. Thank you!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Had so much fun developing this app! The travel map is my favourite feature🗺
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Designing Wunderlust has been a great exploration into human connection and how we interact with the world around us. Add me on Wunderlust to chat about your travel experiences and your thoughts on our app! Username: @sabeeha. Let me know below how you usually find recommendations when travelling:
Ask a friend
Ask a local
Ask the internet
UpvoteShare