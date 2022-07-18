Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
WTWLI
Ranked #15 for today
WTWLI
Meditation app that uses wildlife art and soundscapes
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Audio-visual relaxation experiences based on wildlife generative art, biodiverse soundscapes and science
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Meditation
,
Nature
by
WTWLI | Where The Wild Love Is
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
WTWLI | Where The Wild Love Is
Discover the wild love in yourself
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
WTWLI by
WTWLI | Where The Wild Love Is
was hunted by
Elena Goldgerg
in
Health & Fitness
,
Meditation
,
Nature
. Made by
Elena Goldgerg
. Featured on July 18th, 2022.
WTWLI | Where The Wild Love Is
is not rated yet. This is WTWLI | Where The Wild Love Is's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#19
Report