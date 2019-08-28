Home
WTFUtil
WTFUtil
The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
Mac
Developer Tools
WTF is a personal information dashboard for your terminal. It allows you to monitor systems, services, and important information that you otherwise might keep browser tabs open for, the kinds of things you don’t always need visible.
