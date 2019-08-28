Log In
WTFUtil

The personal information dashboard for your terminal.

WTF is a personal information dashboard for your terminal. It allows you to monitor systems, services, and important information that you otherwise might keep browser tabs open for, the kinds of things you don’t always need visible.
