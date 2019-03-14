WTF should I do in?

For people who wake up on a Saturday and ask — wtf should I do this weekend? — We curated the best things to do in your city and distilled that into 1 single choice.
Never waste 2h googling only to give up and spend the weekend home watching Netflix again.
Bruno CostaMaker@brunohq · hacker by trade, hustler by nature
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 Me and Ricardo decided to launch this quick, fun project. From locals to locals. Between the two us, we already lived in Porto, Zurich, Tokyo, Budapest and London. 🌍 All of these are big cities. There are literally thousands of things to do, places to visit, and things to try. Most of the times we get so overwhelmed with choices, we end up with decision paralysis. INSANE! 🙀 To solve that, we collected some our personal favorites and reached out to local friends to curate the best things to do in each city. Mixed it all up and distilled into 1 single choice! 🇬🇧 London → http://wtfshouldido.in/london 🇯🇵 Tokyo → http://wtfshouldido.in/tokyo 🇭🇺 Budapest → http://wtfshouldido.in/budapest Now we need your help to reach your city! Feel free to jump in and leave a couple of your favorite suggestions in this spreadsheet. 🤝 There's a lot to improve on, but we'd love to get your feedback on this initial version. 💖 More details about each suggestion and filters by category are just some of the things we hope add soon. 🔜 PS: We are working on something way bigger called getdo.in, but we're not ready for PH yet. Stay tuned!
João Oliveira@jprcoliveira
Great to see the band back together :) This looks very promising. Will add mine when back from traveling next week to finally put my long list of things to do in cities in one place :)
João Magalhães@joamag · CEO, Hive Solutions
Really fun, simple and visual experience! Quick feature request... arrow keyboard support ;). Congrats guys!
