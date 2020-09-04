WSISW by Intersect Labs
Know when to give up on a TV Show
discussion
Ankit Gordhandas
MakerFounder/CEO, Intersect Labs (YC S19)
Hi Product Hunt! Remember Game of Thrones? The folks at http://reddit.com/r/freefolk/ sure do. We all fell in love with the show. Streets would be empty on Sunday evenings. Fans couldn't wait for the next season to start. Aficionados would have countless theories... And then just like that, season 8 happened. Hearts were broken and swear words were uttered. …and this isn’t an anomaly. Time and again, shows take radical shifts in quality without warning. We cling on, hoping maybe -- just maybe -- the next episode may be different. It’s hard to know: **when should I stop watching?** But that’s about to change. We present to you a data-driven guide to TV shows: which ones will (and won’t) let you down, and when to stop watching them. Now, you are able to search for your favorite TV Shows and be prepared to be surprised or maybe confirm your theories: https://whenshouldistopwatching.... This was a fun data project for us - we hope you will find it entertaining! Check your fave TV Show rating and let us know in the comments. Best, Intersect Labs team
