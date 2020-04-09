Discussion
Alexander Haque
Finding work is one of the most stressful processes a person can go through. So wrk.today is a clever and noble cause: helping unemployed folks find work through the simplicity of SMS: it just makes sense from a user experience perspective. I also love that they are helping vet companies that are taking the safety of their employees seriously. Good work!
Our goal is simple: we want to help connect some of the 16 million displaced Americans to companies that will not only employ them but also ensure their health is a top priority. For workers: - That's why we vet every company that we add to our database and feel confident referring front-line workers to them. We're primarily looking for warehouse workers, delivery drivers, healthcare workers etc. - We think the current online application process is broken and want to add a human element to the job hunting process - that's why we firmly believe in SMS / texting as the most viable option. For companies: - If you use Clerk, just install our SMS bot: https://clerk.chat - Bring your own phone number or we provision you one automatically - Let us know what top 3 openings you have - Let candidates immediately start applying all through SMS - Enable your entire recruitment/ HR departments to start responding through Slack
Hey how did you guys get the idea for this? I've got lots of folks in the recruitment space that will love this.
@richardrowsey thank you! The idea came from seeing friends being displaced due to the craziness of COVID-19. We know many are trying to apply for jobs but the current recruitment process is painstakingly slow. Thanks again for sharing and feedback!
