Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Radek Pazdera
Maker
Hi everyone, I’m Radek – the maker behind Writing Analytics. It’s the first indie product I’ve built and also my first launch on Product Hunt. After months of building it, I’m excited to be sharing the app with you all today! (Thanks to @lunchbag for helping me prepare.) The idea behind Writing Analytics is to apply the principles of fitness tracking to your writing routine. Much like exercise, writing is best done regularly – it’s 2020, but books still don’t write themselves. Whether you’re writing a book or starting a blog, it may take years before you see the fruits of your labour. Writing Analytics helps you quantify your progress and motivate you to keep writing even though nobody wants to read your work yet. Because successful authors are often those who simply refuse to quit. Features include: - Track both writing and revision - Set goals and deadlines for projects - Comprehensive activity and project dashboards - Projections based on your previous activity - Week overview – know how many words you need to write across all your projects to stay on track - Share your project dashboards with friends for extra accountability (currently in beta) To celebrate the launch on Product Hunt, I’m offering a lifetime 20% off! Use the link below to sign up (14-day free trial, no credit card required): https://www.writinganalytics.co/... Let me know if you have any questions. I'd love to hear your thoughts! Thanks, Radek
Upvote (1)Share