writeup.ai

r/GradSchool - I made a bot that writes a research abstract with you (trained on 200k papers) I've been a little obsessed with training machine learning on datasets and made a bot that tries to write research abstracts with you (amongst ... other things). I'll be the first to admit, the science terms it generates isn't always real (but sometimes is, it really likes to use Gauss-Newton) and it can make up fake sounding algorithms, but I hope you can get to use it as a way to brainstorm.