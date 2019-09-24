Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jeff Shek
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! I made writeup.ai as a fun project to learn more about AI. Little did I know I would obsess over building it for the last couple of months. I'm happy to present it: It supports multiple styles including Legal, Academic Research, Song Lyrics, Mission Statements, and Harry Potter fanfiction! Runs on Google Cloud, and it's open-sourced! Hope you like it, and glad to answer any questions. Best, Jeff
Upvote (1)Share