Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → writeup.ai

writeup.ai

A bot that writes your mission statement with you

writeup.ai is a bot that writes with you. it can help write your mission statement, any copywriting you're dreading, that research abstract, or the next great fiction novel.
r/GradSchool - I made a bot that writes a research abstract with you (trained on 200k papers)I've been a little obsessed with training machine learning on datasets and made a bot that tries to write research abstracts with you (amongst ... other things). I'll be the first to admit, the science terms it generates isn't always real (but sometimes is, it really likes to use Gauss-Newton) and it can make up fake sounding algorithms, but I hope you can get to use it as a way to brainstorm.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jeff Shek
Jeff Shek
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! I made writeup.ai as a fun project to learn more about AI. Little did I know I would obsess over building it for the last couple of months. I'm happy to present it: It supports multiple styles including Legal, Academic Research, Song Lyrics, Mission Statements, and Harry Potter fanfiction! Runs on Google Cloud, and it's open-sourced! Hope you like it, and glad to answer any questions. Best, Jeff
Upvote (1)Share