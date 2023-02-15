Products
Home
→
Product
→
Writers' Tavern
Writers' Tavern
A community-based writing application
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Every Monday, everyone gets a writing prompt. You have to answer it in 200 words or less. You can see what others have written, but only after you submit your write-up. When the week is over, other people's writings are no longer visible.
Launched in
Writing
,
Community
by
Writers' Tavern
Emma
About this launch
Writers' Tavern
A community-based writing application
1
review
6
followers
Follow for updates
Writers' Tavern by
Writers' Tavern
was hunted by
Alexander
in
Writing
,
Community
. Made by
Alexander
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Writers' Tavern
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Writers' Tavern's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#140
Report