Home
→
Product
→
WriteRight
WriteRight
Chrome extension for hassle-free RTL/LTR writing
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A Chrome extension that automatically sets the writing direction to right-to-left (Hebrew, Arabic, etc.) or left-to-right based on the written language. You can also manually change the direction of any editable field.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Languages
GitHub
by
WriteRight
About this launch
WriteRight
Chrome extension for hassle-free RTL/LTR writing
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
WriteRight by
WriteRight
was hunted by
Arik Dev
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Languages
,
GitHub
. Made by
Arik Dev
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
WriteRight
is not rated yet. This is WriteRight's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
