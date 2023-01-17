Products
Writer
Ranked #7 for today
Writer
A Figma plugin that writes
With Writer you can apply text to one or multiple layers in Figma at the same time. Whether you are working on a pitch deck, marketing site, app, or website design, Writer makes it easier to create better copy faster.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Writer
About this launch
Writer
A Figma plugin that writes
Writer by
Writer
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Soren Iverson
and
Nathan Huesmann
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Writer
is not rated yet. This is Writer's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
5
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#109
