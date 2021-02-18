  1. Home
Beautiful, fast, Apple native notes app with Markdown

Writer is beautiful, secure and fast text editor and notes app for iPhone, iPad and soon for Mac and Apple Watch. It has many features like Markdown support, syncing between devices via secure Apple Cloud, customizable typography and more...
Samuele Rizzo
iOS Developer and Designer.
Great job, just downloaded! Design is so clean, I love it 😍 Which UI Framework did you use? UIKit or SwiftUI?
Michal Jach
Maker
Developer & Designer
@samueleffd613 SwiftUI obviously :)
