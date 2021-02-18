Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Writer
Writer
Beautiful, fast, Apple native notes app with Markdown
iPhone
Mac
Productivity
+ 1
Writer is beautiful, secure and fast text editor and notes app for iPhone, iPad and soon for Mac and Apple Watch. It has many features like Markdown support, syncing between devices via secure Apple Cloud, customizable typography and more...
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Samuele Rizzo
🎈
iOS Developer and Designer.
Great job, just downloaded! Design is so clean, I love it 😍 Which UI Framework did you use? UIKit or SwiftUI?
Upvote
Share
3h ago
Michal Jach
Maker
Developer & Designer
@samueleffd613
SwiftUI obviously :)
Upvote (1)
Share
2h ago
Send