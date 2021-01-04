  1. Home
  2.  → Writer

Writer

Beautiful, secure and fast text editor and notes app.

iPhone
Productivity
Writing Tools
Writer is beautiful, secure and fast text editor and notes app for iPhone, iPad and soon for Mac and Apple Watch. It has many features like Markdown support, syncing between devices via secure Apple Cloud, customizable typography and more...
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment