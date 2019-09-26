WriteMapper for iPhone
Get from idea to final draft in no time with mind maps
WriteMapper for iPhone is an app that lets anyone with writing deadlines quickly and easily produce writing drafts using mind maps. Brainstorm through writer's block, write distraction-free, and export a text document in your file format of choice. 🙌
Florin Mehedinti
Every time I open up the desktop app for a new project, I check to see if a mobile version is out. Boom. Bravo!
👋 Hi Product Hunters! It’s been just over two years since WriteMapper was first featured on Product Hunt as a macOS-only app. Today, I'm glad to be adding another chapter to the WriteMapper story in announcing: WriteMapper for iPhone! WriteMapper is the app that helps you turn your ideas into text documents using mind maps, taking your writing productivity to the next level. In short, the app will help you: 💡 Relentlessly generate ideas 💪 Overcome writer’s block 🚀 Beat writing procrastination 📄 Export as a text document 🎁 All from a beautifully-designed interface The new iPhone version adds a few new features to that, including a Pure Black Dark Mode, Haptic Touch support, and iOS 13 compatibility. Starting now, there'll be a launch pricing of 50% off (US$4.99-tier purchase, instead of US$9.99-tier) for two weeks on the WriteMapper for iPhone in-app purchase, for everyone who comes across this launch. Let me know your thoughts, wishes and feedback below, I'm here to chat! 🤓👨💻
