Nick Hoang
Maker
🥳 Hello fellow makers, I'm super excited to launch Writeby, the simplest blogging platform made for writers. Writeby was born out of my frustration with Medium's platform, especially its paywall. I wanted a platform that's simple & beautiful—a platform that enables writers to just write and share their content freely. Really hope you'll find this useful! Let me know if you have ideas to make it even better!
Congrats on the launch. Is there a sample blog I can see?
Maker
@wilsonbright Sure, here's mine :) https://writeby.co/@nick
@nick @nickhoang This is neat. I like it. Are you planning to offer custom domains or CNAME? or something like self hosting to run personal blogs.