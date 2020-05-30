Write with HAIMKE
Turn bullet points to text
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
8 Reviews
Ori Goshen
Maker
Hi PH, I’m Ori, the co-founder of AI21 Labs. Together with a talented team of researchers, I’m excited to release HAIMKE to the world. We're on a mission to bridge the gap between thinking and writing, and we believe this demo is an important step in that direction. With HAIMKE, you can turn bullet points into a complete text in just a few seconds. Join our sandbox and give it a try: Write a few sentences to HAIMKE, define the length of the desired output, and let it prepare your draft. Happy with the results? Great! Feel it needs another spin? You can re-generate paragraphs until you find one you’re happy with. So how does it work? HAIMKE was trained on millions of text samples from all over the web, allowing it to recognize different patterns that characterize human-written text. When you feed HAIMKE with a few sentences, it taps into that knowledge and generates a document that fits your desired outline. You control the length and the key messages while HAIMKE adds relevant details and polishes the outcome into a well-structured document. We built HAIMKE following the success of HAIM (https://www.ai21.com/haim-post), the first interpolating language model we released a few months ago. HAIMKE stands for HAIM plus "K Endpoints," the list of sentences you feed in to create your next written piece. Why give HAIMKE a try? 💡Discover relevant new angles that can support and enrich your ideas. 💡Get a sneak peek at what the future of human-machine collaborative writing would look like. 💡Overcome the blank page barrier. Receive a first rough draft you can work with. HAIMKE isn't limited to specific document types. It can help you draft whatever you want: an article, a cover letter, a love letter, a short story or anything that comes to your mind! That said, HAIMKE is not a finished product, more of a tech demo. It will not be able to generate a perfect text for every input, every time. Still, we hope it will be fun, enlightening and useful to experiment with. Tag your creations #madewithHAIMKE -- we’d love to see what you make!
Upvote (1)Share
Well done! Can't wait to start play with this tool :)
Very impressive!
@mosh_levine Thanks Moshe!
Excellent job! Well done!
@ranky_de_munchkin1 Thanks :)
Amazing!!!!
@ido_kaplan Thanks Ido :)