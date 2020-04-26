Write-on Video
Hi ProductHunters! Any video editing/making lovers out there? We’re thrilled to introduce Write-on Video, a multi-functional video production software created by Kdan Mobile. It’s launching on Product Hunt today! The key competence of Write-on Video is on planning video outlines, it helps users become more efficient and organized in video production. Users can easily arrange the scenes (pods), add scene descriptions, add comments on the video timeline, and export storyboards. The app also comes with a handful of editing tools. Some feature highlights include: Create your video with the preset or customized video outline Add a description to each scene Import music from iTunes or other iOS devices Import materials from other apps in your iPad/iPhone Import clips and images straight from your device Supports sound recording and voice over Edit Your Video with: stickers, captions and subtitles, animated stickers, filters, transition effects and etc. Share Your Video on Social Media Add running commentary to a video and share it with the team We’d love to hear from you! Give it a try and let us know how it goes. Also please feel free to check out here https://www.kdanmobile.com/en/wr... to learn more about Write-on Video. Have a great week!
Hello, Product Hunters! 😻👋Super proud to be hunting Write-on Video today — hopefully, many of you will find it helpful in unlocking your creativity through video creation.
I’ve not used this app before, but I’m really interested now in checking it out - the video outlines and pods feature looks pretty cool - I can see this being very useful. Good job and wishing you a successful launch!!!
@jane_owens we are happy to know that, thank you 👍👍👍
The interface seems neat. What are you planning to add in the future?
@gerald_cain Hello Gerald, we expect to generate templates for marketing, branding, and educational scenarios. The ultimate goal is to empower users to tell powerful stories with videos across different platforms. Another thing on our plate is enhancing team collaboration in video editing within our upcoming service.
I’m really looking forward to using the new tools - seems like there are quite a few to play with. Nice job and have a great launch!
@new_user_1586fbf6f1 Hello, thanks for the support! There are definitely more features coming up in the future updates.