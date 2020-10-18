Write Every Day

discussion
Alex Hawker
MakerWriter and entrepreneur.
I think of daily, reflective writing like talking with a trusted friend with whom I can share my deepest struggles and anxieties. I created this app to be a community space that encouraged me to keep moving forward. It includes self reflective writing prompts & Big 5 Personality analysis. I value any feedback that you have. I'm ready to pivot and make updates and include features that would better thrill my subscribers. Do you have any questions?
Mikołaj Mazurkiewicz
@alex_hawker Hey! Can't access the website - NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID You have incorrectly set SSL or don't have it at all which blocks access.
