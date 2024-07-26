Launches
Low-code multi-tenant auth with free SSO

Free Options
Wristband makes it fast and easy for B2B startups and SMBs to build multi-tenant customer authentication and access controls into their app.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Security
 by
Wristband
About this launch
Wristband by
Wristband
was hunted by
Jarod Reyes
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Security. Made by
Jarod Reyes
,
David Chu
,
Jim Verducci
and
Min-hee Sayer
. Featured on August 1st, 2024.
Wristband
is not rated yet. This is Wristband's first launch.
