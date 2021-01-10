discussion
andy wang
Maker
Building things in my freetime
Hi Everyone! I absolutely love social deduction games and wanted to take a shot at building one myself. Wrekt is a pretty easy to learn but difficult to master game meant to be accessible to all ages. I hope you can use it to have some fun at home or with friends! How to Play: 1. At the start of the round one player will be chosen as the seer. They will see two options good and bad. Their job is to try and trick as many players as possible into picking the bad option. *It is recommended for the seer to say at the start whether top or bottom is good (whether you lie about it is up to you). 2. Meanwhile, the players will be notified of the seer and will see instead options 1 (top button) and 2 (bottom button) . Their goal is to try and figure out through questions, conversation, etc. which option is the good option. 3. The seer has the option to swap the good and bad options at any point. However, when they swap all players will be notified. 4. When the player is confident they can lock in their choice. 5. After everyone locks in or time is up the seer should finish the game to reveal results. 6. If the player locks incorrectly they lose and pay a penalty. If they win they will have a reduced bill. If the seer successfully deceives a majority of the players they will also be a winner. Otherwise, the seer will lose. Tips and Tricks: - The seer doesn't know when players lock in, and can only check if they try to finish the game *this is risky as if everyone did lock in then the game will finish without prompt, so they must be thoughtful when clicking finish*. So a player can lie about locking in an option and if the seer becomes scared and swaps you will get a notification and can figure out the correct option.
