wr8
wr8
Deploy an SEO-focused website with Notion
wr8 lets you create a website in Notion with better SEO. It is a customized version of nextjs-notion-starter-kit, based on NotionX. You can set it up within 10 minutes if you have accounts on Notion (obviously), GitHub, and Vercel.
Launched in
Notion
by
wr8
About this launch
wr8 by
wr8
was hunted by
Verfasor
in
Notion
. Made by
Verfasor
. Featured on October 5th, 2022.
wr8
is not rated yet. This is wr8's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#111
