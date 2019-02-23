WP Webhooks Pro
Do everything within WordPress without WordPress.
WP Webhooks Pro turns your website into a highly optimized webhook system. You can set up various actions and triggers like for example adding, updating and deleting users without even touching WordPress. It's fully compatible with Zapier, automate.io and more
Jannis ThümmigMaker@ironikus · We do WordPress automation.
Hey hunters! I'm very happy to present to you my newest product called WP Webhooks Pro! With this product, I want to push the possibilities of WordPress again to another level. My goal is to make it more easy to connect to WordPress via other services since this is mostly still complicated and heavy. This plugin enables you to set up certain actions via webhooks to manage your data within and outside of WordPress. For all the people that never heard of webhooks: Just think of a webhook as a letter. You put information in, send them to someone else and he takes the actions based on your specifications. Here are some features to show you what this plugin is capable of while using only webhooks and/or Zapier/automate.io: 1. Create, update and delete users or posts (Supports Custom Post Types) 2. Create, update and delete user meta and post meta (Supports Custom Post Types) 3. Create Blog Posts via Email (Send an email with your details to a specified address and create automatically a blog post) 4. Create, rename, move, copy or delete files and folders on your WordPress system 5. Run any kind of external piece of PHP code within your WordPress system Let's also talk quickly about use-cases. Here are some: 1. If a user creates an account on your Teachable school, you can instantly create a related account on WordPress using his email. 2. If you upload a file via Dropbox, you can mirror this file automatically to your WordPress site. 3. In case you have multiple WordPress systems, you can synchronize the users in between using the email address. 4. If you are working on your smartphone, using WordPress is not always an exciting experience. From now on you can create and publish your blog posts via email. The plugin itself is super optimized and very developer friendly. I'm currently creating the documentation where you can find more information about how it works. There's also a YouTube channel available where I will show more use-cases. In case you have any specific needs, feel free to reach out to me at any time! PS: If you read it until here, I will give you a 10% discount :) AUTOMATEME10
