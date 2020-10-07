discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Thomas Deneulin
MakerTechnology doesn't wait
Hi Product Hunters 👋 Our names are Thomas Deneulin and Aurelio Volle - We are the founders of WP Umbrella.☂️ We have worked for months in our Batcave and we are finally ready to introduce WP Umbrella to the world. 🚀 WP Umbrella is an uptime and performance monitoring service niched in WordPress. We want uptime and performance monitoring to be accessible to everybody. Our plugin also keeps track of PHP errors generated by other themes and plugins, so you can fix them before they break your WordPress website. That's what we do in a nutshell! We are here to answer any questions, feedback, and suggestions!
UpvoteShare