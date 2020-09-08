discussion
3 Reviews
Nick Duncan
MakerFounder
🎉 We're so excited to release WP Social Proof. WP Social Proof integrates seamlessly with Woocommerce straight off the bat, builds trust and credibility with visitors, creates a sense of FOMO and improves conversion rates on your website. Why pay $19 to $79 per month for social proof notifications when you can get our FREE product or simply pay $9 once off for our premium product. We're looking forward to your feedback and thank you for considering our product!
