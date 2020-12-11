  1. Home
WP Snow Effect

Add animation effect of falling snow to your WP site

Add nice looking animation effect of falling snow to your WordPress site and enjoy winter and Christmas.
discussion
1 Review5.0/5
Csaba Kissi
Maker
Serial maker
Hi ProductHunters. The winter is coming to the north pole so it's time for something funny. Attract your visitors with this small Free WordPress plugin (2KB in size) that ads a nice looking animated snow effect to your site. 🆓 It's Free 🎉 📱 Enable/Disable on Mobile devices 🔢 Define the number of snowflakes ↕️ Define the maximal and minimal size of snowflake 🏎 Define maximal and minimal fall speed 🎨 Define flake color 🔀 Enable/Disable fade away effect 🗂 Configurable Z-Index to avoid theme conflicts 📑 Configure where to show (posts, pages, home, archives)
Jim Raptis
Building Indie products
@csaba_kissi hahah the most fun plugin ever man! Wish I had a WP website to test for myself too. Great work🔥
Jim Raptis
Building Indie products
@csaba_kissi @draptis a quick suggestion. Maybe a gif preview image or a yt video to show the effect would be helpful.
Csaba Kissi
Maker
Serial maker
@csaba_kissi @draptis Thanks Jim! It's pretty popular in this season.
Csaba Kissi
Maker
Serial maker
@csaba_kissi @draptis Tried. But for some reason the video was wrong size here and I was unable to fix it. 🤷‍♂️
Michael Sieb
Growth, Type Studio
@csaba_kissi what a nice little Christmas gift.❄️👍 Thanks for building fun stuff!
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Founder || Creator
Love it Csaba!
Csaba Kissi
Maker
Serial maker
@michael_andreuzza Thank you Mike!
