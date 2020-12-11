WP Snow Effect

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Csaba Kissi
Maker
Serial maker
Hi ProductHunters. The winter is coming to the north pole so it's time for something funny. Attract your visitors with this small Free WordPress plugin (2KB in size) that ads a nice looking animated snow effect to your site. 🆓 It's Free 🎉 📱 Enable/Disable on Mobile devices 🔢 Define the number of snowflakes ↕️ Define the maximal and minimal size of snowflake 🏎 Define maximal and minimal fall speed 🎨 Define flake color 🔀 Enable/Disable fade away effect 🗂 Configurable Z-Index to avoid theme conflicts 📑 Configure where to show (posts, pages, home, archives)
Share
@csaba_kissi hahah the most fun plugin ever man! Wish I had a WP website to test for myself too. Great work🔥
@csaba_kissi @draptis a quick suggestion. Maybe a gif preview image or a yt video to show the effect would be helpful.
@csaba_kissi @draptis Thanks Jim! It's pretty popular in this season.
@csaba_kissi @draptis Tried. But for some reason the video was wrong size here and I was unable to fix it. 🤷♂️
@csaba_kissi what a nice little Christmas gift.❄️👍 Thanks for building fun stuff!
Love it Csaba!
@michael_andreuzza Thank you Mike!