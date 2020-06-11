Discussion
Walter P.
Maker
𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗮 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱. WP MyLinks can help you create a micro landing page that contains all the links you want to share to your audience with the tool you’re currently using and the domain name that reflects your own brand. 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴! Your most favorite social media usually limits you from showing multiple links on your profile. And you’re forced to use third party services. Now, you can build your own landing page to market your content, brand, products and anything under a single URL with the tool and resource you currently have. 𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗟𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝘀! Put the generated link on your external channels such as social media profiles and drive 100% traffics to your micro landing page. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘄𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂’𝗹𝗹 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 • One Link for Everything: Set a MyLink page and show all the important links. Get the MyLink page URL and place it anywhere. • Unlimited Landing Pages: Easily target your audience by building unlimited custom landing pages for every channel wherever you want to engage them. • Unlimited Links: Fill your landing page(s) with links to market your contents, products, or anything you want to build your own brands. • Add Thumbnails: Add a thumbnail to each link that best represents it. • 15+ Themes to Choose From: Choose how your MyLinks page will look like from 15+ pre-built themes. You can even create your own with simple custom CSS (field available). • Custom Scripts: Add custom scripts such as Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, Facebook Pixel tracking code or any scripts you want to include in the header or footer sections of MyLinks page. • Custom Styles: Add custom CSS code to tweak the design however you want. • Built-in View Counter: See how many times every MyLinks page is viewed. (View counter is not available for each link, but it will be soon!) • Setup Meta Tags: Easily setup meta tags for the MyLinks page. Compatible with Yoast SEO. • Setup Favicon: Easily set a favicon for the MyLinks page. • Noindex & Nofollow Options: Put noindex and nofollow tags inside the section. • And more awesome features to come!
