Dariel Noel
MakerFrontEnd Engineer
Hi, producthunt 👋, I'm Dariel Vila, one of the makers behind WOXO Social Widgets. We are thrilled to share our product with you today. Even after 30 years creating, updating, and promoting a new website is still VERY difficult – even for Developers, Marketers, Designers. Almost 4.5 billion people were active on the internet this 2020, yet just 0.6% had the skills needed to create, update, and drive the right audience to a website. This is utterly unfair. And we plan on changing that. We want to help to close the gaps between technical jargon, complex tooling, frameworks, and new inclusive technology. Everybody must have the right of putting his creativity at the service of the whole of humanity through the Internet. We started by creating just a few social widgets that allow EVERYBODY to embed social content into their websites in a matter of minutes without coding. But we will be adding more tools to the inclusive portfolio bit by bit. We would love to hear your thoughts! 🤗 Right now WOXO is helping more than 200 small businesses, bloggers, influencers, schools, non-profits organizations, and newspapers to connect with their users and increase their social proof. Main use cases so far: - Social proof - Build a Stronger Brand Image and Grow User Trust - Increase user engagement and interaction - Increase in Conversion Rates Some features: - Instagram Feed widget - Tiktok videos - Twitter posts - Youtube videos - More than 35 templates. - Live editor - No coding experience needed. Roadmap - Add more social networks, Facebook, Pinterest. - Add reviews widgets such as (Google Reviews, Airbnb, Etsy, etc). - Fully AI-powered visualizations. - Depth usage analytics dashboard. - Campaign specific content. Thanks again for having us here. We hope it can be helpful :)
