Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Would You
Would You
Increase user engagement in a modern world.
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Would You is a discord bot helping companies and community managers increase the engagement of their users in their discord server.
Launched in
User Experience
Marketing
Community
by
Would You
SocialBu
Ad
AI-powered complete social media management tool
About this launch
Would You
Increase user engagement in a modern world.
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Would You by
Would You
was hunted by
Dominik Koch
in
User Experience
,
Marketing
,
Community
. Made by
Dominik Koch
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Would You
is not rated yet. This is Would You's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report