Would I Lie To You?
Would I Lie To You?
An fun, interactive game of telling fact from fiction
An unofficial interactive version of the BBC panel show Would I Lie To You, where comedians and other guests read what's on their card. There's 25+ hours of bite-sized rounds, and the game keeps track of your track record.
Funny
Free Games
Games
Would I Lie To You?
About this launch
Would I Lie To You?
An fun, interactive game of telling fact from fiction
Would I Lie To You? by
Would I Lie To You?
Gregory Koberger
Funny
Free Games
Games
Gregory Koberger
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Would I Lie To You?
is not rated yet. This is Would I Lie To You?'s first launch.
