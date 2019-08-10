Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Peter Wieben
Worrydolls is based on a set of magical dolls my grandmother gave me as a child. When you whisper your worry to the doll, the doll will take it, and worry it for you. I have been a very anxious person for years, but as I began to track my worries, I realised most didn't turn out nearly as bad as I feared. I found that if I could track this and be mindful, I could slowly gain power over my anxiety. After reading that anxiety rates are on the rise for young people, I designed Worrydolls as a way to inspire journaling, mindfulness, and courage for anxious people like myself.
UpvoteShare
Pro
Interesting. I haven't heard of this practice before. Is this very common/well-known, @peterwieben?
UpvoteShare