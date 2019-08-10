Log InSign up
Worrydolls

Tiny dolls to reduce anxiety

Worrydolls is a simple, free app that helps you track your worries.
It uses cognitive behavioural therapy, mindfulness, and magic to help anxious people feel better.
Inspired by tiny magical dolls given to me by my grandmother.
Discussion
Peter Wieben
Peter Wieben
Maker
Worrydolls is based on a set of magical dolls my grandmother gave me as a child. When you whisper your worry to the doll, the doll will take it, and worry it for you. I have been a very anxious person for years, but as I began to track my worries, I realised most didn't turn out nearly as bad as I feared. I found that if I could track this and be mindful, I could slowly gain power over my anxiety. After reading that anxiety rates are on the rise for young people, I designed Worrydolls as a way to inspire journaling, mindfulness, and courage for anxious people like myself.
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Interesting. I haven't heard of this practice before. Is this very common/well-known, @peterwieben?
