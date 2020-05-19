Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Wormhole
Wormhole
Bridge between desktop and mobile
Productivity
View and control mobile device on computer with Wormhole!
Clicking and typing on your phone, access mobile only apps, no more switching between two devices.
Support PC, Mac, iOS, Android. Actually it's the first app on this planet able to control iOS !
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
33 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
4 Reviews
5.0/5
LiangGe
Amazing product. Built by geniuses.
Upvote
Share
a day ago
Felex Sumac
Nice app, waiting for further extension
Upvote
Share
a day ago
Liang Wu
Control iPhone on Mac? Really?
Upvote
Share
31 minutes ago
Send