Home
→
Product
→
WorldWideWeb
WorldWideWeb
A simple web server
Free
A web server for developers and designers.
⠀
Simple, efficient, and it runs on all your devices.
⠀
Even on an iPad.
Launched in
Mac
,
Web App
,
Website Builder
by
WorldWideWeb
Switchboard
Work side-by-side, even when you’re not in the same room
About this launch
WorldWideWeb by
WorldWideWeb
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Mac
,
Web App
,
Website Builder
. Made by
Craig Hockenberry
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
WorldWideWeb
is not rated yet. This is WorldWideWeb's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#48
