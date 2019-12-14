Home
worldbreakingnews.live
worldbreakingnews.live
Top breaking news from all around the world
I created this web app, because I always wondered how it will be to view news from all over the world. This is the solution I came up with. Still under active development. All feedback welcome 🙂.
NB: I am in midst of creating a mobile friendly version for this 🙏 .
Jeremy Rajan
The project is still under active development, any feedback positive/negative is highly appreciated. Email me at
feedback@worldbreakingnews.live
