World Views 1.0

Pick a country then discover blogs, vlogs & podcasts on it.

Discover countries of the world, through various perspectives.
Just pick a country and World Views will show you blogs, vlogs, podcasts about your destination. If you're a travel content creator, you can also add the stories about countries you've visited.
Kaushal Karkhanis
Maker
Gusto Design
👋🏼 Hey there, fellow Makers & Hunters! While we're all stuck indoors, one can't stop thinking and dreaming of travelling. So while i was researching for blogs and vlogs about places I want to visit, I struggled with finding country-specific content in the vastness of the internet. So when I found Glide's amazing nocode tool, I built a tool to do just that - discover blogs, vlogs, podcasts and stories about any country easily. The aim is to encourage people to discover various, unbiased perspectives about a country. When you have a repository of different viewpoints about a destination, it broadens our horizon and brings forward perspectives we never imagined about a place. I hope you enjoy using this app as much as I enjoyed building it. Take care, keep travel alive in your hearts and happy exploring, once it's safe to get out in the world again! 🙏🏼
