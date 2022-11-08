Products
Home
→
Product
→
World of Mouth
World of Mouth
A restaurant guide app for foodies, by foodies.
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
An independent restaurant guide powered by a global community of culinary experts. It's made for passionate foodies who want to discover the tastiest parts of the world. Together we're building the world's most reliable restaurant guide.
Launched in
Travel
,
Food & Drink
by
World of Mouth
About this launch
World of Mouth
A restaurant guide app for foodies, by foodies.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
World of Mouth by
World of Mouth
was hunted by
João Gonçalves
in
Travel
,
Food & Drink
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
World of Mouth
is not rated yet. This is World of Mouth's first launch.
Upvotes 2
2
Comments 1
1
Day rank #36
#36
Week rank #69
#69
