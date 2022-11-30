Products
World Cup Bar for Mac

World Cup Bar for Mac

Live score and results directly from your mac menu bar

⚽ World Cup Bar is a native Mac app living in your menu bar to easily see today's live matches (with live score!), yesterday's results if you missed it and tomorrow's scheduled matches.
Launched in Sports, Soccer, Menu Bar Apps by
World Cup Bar for Mac
About this launch
World Cup Bar for Mac
World Cup Bar for MacLive score and results directly from your mac menu bar!
World Cup Bar for Mac by
World Cup Bar for Mac
was hunted by
Cyril
in Sports, Soccer, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Cyril
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
World Cup Bar for Mac
is not rated yet. This is World Cup Bar for Mac's first launch.
