Home
→
Product
→
World Cup Bar for Mac
World Cup Bar for Mac
Live score and results directly from your mac menu bar
⚽ World Cup Bar is a native Mac app living in your menu bar to easily see today's live matches (with live score!), yesterday's results if you missed it and tomorrow's scheduled matches.
Launched in
Sports
,
Soccer
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
World Cup Bar for Mac
About this launch
World Cup Bar for Mac
Live score and results directly from your mac menu bar!
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
World Cup Bar for Mac by
World Cup Bar for Mac
was hunted by
Cyril
in
Sports
,
Soccer
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Cyril
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
World Cup Bar for Mac
is not rated yet. This is World Cup Bar for Mac's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#99
