Home
Product
World Chat
World Chat
Connect and send money to real humans on world network
63
World Chat combines World ID, Contacts and the World App wallet to showcase the power and potential of Mini Apps.
All World Chat conversations are end-to-end encrypted to preserve your privacy.
Android
Messaging
Crypto
World Chat
Chris Messina
Android
Messaging
Crypto
Tiago Sada
Sam Altman
Featured on March 7th, 2025.
World Chat
is not rated yet. This is World Chat's first launch.