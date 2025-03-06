Subscribe
Connect and send money to real humans on world network
World Chat combines World ID, Contacts and the World App wallet to showcase the power and potential of Mini Apps.

All World Chat conversations are end-to-end encrypted to preserve your privacy.
About this launch
World Chat by
World Chat
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Android, Messaging, Crypto. Made by
Tiago Sada
and
Sam Altman
. Featured on March 7th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is World Chat's first launch.