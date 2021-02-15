discussion
Lucie Lydia Petera
MakerSocial Media Manager of Workvector
Workvector provides a way to view tasks and activities of employees. The tree structure allows for a more logical break down. It allows to leave notes and ideas as well, which is awesome. I use it every day for work, and it’s really easy and takes no time to report the work I’ve done. 100% a win win situation! I highly recommend Workvector to teams and companies, it can really improve your productivity!
