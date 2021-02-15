  1. Home
  2.  → WorkVector

WorkVector

Office management you’ve always wanted

Productivity
Task Management
Work In Progress
A web-based work tracking app that helps transform the way teams work together and stay focused on goals and daily tasks. WorkVector tracks activities of employees for possible analyzation and optimization of employees performance, efficiency and productivity.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Lucie Lydia Petera
Maker
Social Media Manager of Workvector
Workvector provides a way to view tasks and activities of employees. The tree structure allows for a more logical break down. It allows to leave notes and ideas as well, which is awesome. I use it every day for work, and it’s really easy and takes no time to report the work I’ve done. 100% a win win situation! I highly recommend Workvector to teams and companies, it can really improve your productivity!
Share