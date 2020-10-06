Workspace Setups

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Felix Josemon
Maker
Kerala PH (See Collection)
👋hey y'all Felix here from Kerala! Since COVID, my go-to places are r/Workspaces, r/battlestations/ and lurking on the Internet to decide for my next purchase to upgrade my home workspace setup! I finally bought my current Dell Monitor after recommendations from Kerala Product Hunt community. I understood that I am not alone in this journey, so creating this community for likeminded folks! Each week, I will be mailing out my supporters with the best workspace pics across the Internet along with killer price deals! Join the community, share your workspaces, and get inspired by others, network with each other. Let's build a positive and fun community on the Internet! Tweet your workspace to get featured on the upcoming email!
Share
Upvote (1)