Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Golden Kitty Awards
Finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Works
Works
AI-driven Web3 Work Platform and Talent Network
Visit
Upvote 9
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Works is an AI-driven Web3 work platform and talent network that enables companies to connect and hire the world's best software developers and designers remotely and on demand.
Launched in
Hiring
Remote Work
Development
by
Works
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
Works
AI-driven Web3 Work Platform and Talent Network
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Works by
Works
was hunted by
Xinyu Wang
in
Hiring
,
Remote Work
,
Development
. Made by
Xinyu Wang
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Works
is not rated yet. This is Works's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report