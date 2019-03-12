Workplace List

Digital Nomads! 🎒 Have you ever traveled to a new location 🏝️ and had trouble finding the nearest place to catch up some work that wasn't your hotel or airbnb?
This interwebz page could help 🙏
Petr NagyMaker@petrnagy · Grumpy coder from Czechia 🇨🇿
Sup Hunters! 👋 I'm Petr and this is a small side-project of mine. While having a lot of experience with working remotely, never have I combined it with traveling. That is, until last year. The problem As many others, I work from coworking spaces and cafés. Coworks especially are freakin' great! Gathering similar minded, interesting people. Hosting great events and talks. 👍 „Cool. So what?“ Boredom Living like a digital nomad and working from the same place every day sucks . It's like the olden days. Wake up and commute to the same office every morning. Blah! Coverage Coworks are not everywhere. Hell, even suitable cafés with a good wifi are sparse in a lot of places. As a solution, I try to kick off 🚀 this crowdsourced map of places suitable for remote work. Help me and pin 📌 your favorite 😍 spot!
