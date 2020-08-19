discussion
Tristan Pollock
It's hard to be a great manager and leader without the proper tools and structure. Glad to see what workpatterns is building.
Thanks for hunting our product and for all you do in the PH community @pollock Hi there Product Hunt! Over my career, I've struggled personally with growing from an individual contributor, to a manager, and eventually an executive (most recently President and CMO at AdRoll/NextRoll.) Some things I didn't know and had to learn along the way, and some things just didn't come naturally, so I let them fall between the cracks. I had top-down performance management tools instrumented by our HR team, but they weren’t designed to help manage the day-to-day. So 2 years ago @dmitriskj , @noah_duncan2 & I joined forces to build WorkPatterns — a toolkit for guided 1:1s, team meetings, feedback, recognition, and all the things a manager needs to thrive in a dynamic work environment. As 2020 kicked off and teams found themselves in an indefinite ‘WFH’ environment, it was clear that our vision for the future of work accelerated by several years. Since then, we’ve worked closely with early adopters who were intentionally seeking a tool like ours, and we’re so grateful for their feedback. Now, we’d love your feedback PH community! Here are some things we’ve added recently: - New onboarding flow for easy setup - Asynchronous video messaging to build connection and to avoid the misinterpretations that come with chat and email - Integrations with Slack & MS Teams - Calendar integration to improve the timeliness of meeting preparation - Integrations with almost any video conferencing software to start meetings directly from your workspace Some things coming soon: - Goals! - Asana & Jira integrations We’re offering a 30 day free trial of our premium product tier with no credit card required, and you can keep using the free version of the product indefinitely. So feel free to give it a risk-free run by creating an account, let us know what you think, and fire away with any questions!
