Pavel Yuriev
Hey makers! 🤟 I'm Pavel from WorkoutMe. Glad to see you here! 2020 is nudging people to be more active. We know how hard it is to get used to doing workouts at home. That is why we made WorkoutMe — the first app ever that is focused on helping you start doing short workouts every day without any pressure. Have you ever been doing an exercise with the last ounce of your strength? Then there was a moment when you noticed someone watching you, and it was the moment when you could catch your second wind. A surge of energy that allowed you to do even more repetitions. This effect is called Social Facilitation. We laid it down in the heart of our product. The core of the product is a 1-minute workout with a random partner from all over the world every day. We have combined social facilitation and Japanese Kaizen practice to create an environment with the easiest threshold to enter regular physical activity on the market. Commitment to a real partner motivates you to come to training, and a simple exercise makes the process easy and joyful, so that you want to continue and gradually increase the physical activity. We truly believe that daily exercises help people be healthier, happier and more confident. The success of our product will be determined by the amount of people who start doing exercises every day. Most part of home workout apps don’t care if you actually do exercises. They sell annual subscriptions like fitness centers do. It is obvious from the average retention rate of apps in the Health & Fitness category in the US — 6.4% (day 7) according to Appsflyer. We don't like this approach. People don't exercise regularly and soon they feel guilty for waisted money. We know that it is not always possible to do something on the first try, so we make the core functionality of our product free for everyone forever. No need to worry that you are limited by the subscription period. Just do workout for one minute every day, and once you feel that you are ready to move on — upgrade your plan for more minutes and exercises (we will add this functionality to the next version). We made the current version of the product, without attracting any funds and in our free time, so we could not implement everything that was planned. In particular, the cool achievements that are on the screenshots in the AppStore, are yet in the backlog. We have many ideas that we want to implement and make WorkoutMe even easier and more pleasant for you. To help you develop your new healthy habit. We appreciate your support and hope you could feel the high of regular workouts with random supporters from all over the globe, as much as we do! Here is the link to try it — https://workoutme.app.link/fL9x8... I will be thankful for your feedback. This is the main thing we are here today 🙏
Bogdan Ionita
The concept is quite cool! Congrats!
Pavel Yuriev
@bogdan_ionita Thank you so much for your feedback! Hope to see you on the workouts! 😉
I like it, the idea is cool
