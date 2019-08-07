Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Maker
Katerina Boboshko
Hi there! We're developers, who like to optimize everything. What we don’t like - is redundant and useless work. So, when we had to track several tasks simultaneously using different trackers (including Jira, which is always painful), or migrate between them, we were quietly dying inside. Worklog is capable of: - doing a real time tracking in JIRA ( both cloud and server versions) - logging in two trackers simultaneously (Jira -> Toggle, for example) - exporting all your logs from one place to other (just choose the dates in the calendar) - identifying JIRA issues (by opening Worklog in the right browser tab) - delivering top-notch user experience in Firefox and Chrome browsers We’d like to share it with the community to enhance time-tracking experience. Any feedback would be highly appreciated! Peace, love, productivity!
