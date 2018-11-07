worklog is a community work journal to chronicle what you're doing at work. We all let our resumes get out of date. Instead of struggling to condense your hazy memories into bullet points, journal what you're doing, learning, and accomplishing as it happens.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
John PignataMaker@john_pignata · Developer, tinkering.
Hi! I'm tinkering with this project to scratch my own itch. I find updating my resume to be fraught - I can never crisply recall what I've done or how to condense months or years of my life into tidy bullet points. Folks seem to have similar issues so I cooked up a small web app to act as a public, community journal where folks can write about what they are doing, learning, and accomplishing in real time. I'd love to hear what you think and how I can make this useful -- thanks so much for your time!
Upvote Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@john_pignata Great idea, it could very well grow to be a resume builder with a twist it seems
Upvote Share·
Sam Rye@samrye_enspiral · Founder
@john_pignata how do you see this as different to a blog?
Upvote Share·