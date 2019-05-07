Log InSign up
Expert, evidence-based addiction care on your phone.

Workit Health offers on-demand evidence-based addiction treatment, including medication. We're disrupting the opioid crisis by allowing members meet with clinicians online. We offer 24/7 recovery that fits into daily life, designed by experts.
Our Mission: Why Robin And Lisa Created Workit HealthIn 2014, Robin McIntosh and Lisa McLaughlin were tired of watching friends fall through the cracks of traditional addiction treatments. Finding that was still a slog endless phone numbers and Google searches, a battle with insurance companies, or a number on a waitlist. Enter Workit Health.
Workit Health Announces Series A Investment Round Led By Blue Cross Blue Shield Venture PartnersBlue Cross Blue Shield Companies lead the way in delivering access to innovative, cost-effective care, keeping client needs front and center. A partnership with Workit Health naturally evolved from this shared value set. Workit Health, a telehealth addiction treatment company bringing affordable, evidence-backed care to individuals, healthcare organizations, and employers, today announced a Series A investment led by Blue Cross Blue Shield Venture Partners.
Robin and Lisa launched Workit Health after losing friends to traditional systems of care in addiction treatment. They wanted private, affordable, evidence-backed treatment but found the field was stagnant and neglected by much of the healthtech revolution. They launched Workit Health in 2015.
