Workit Health offers on-demand evidence-based addiction treatment, including medication. We're disrupting the opioid crisis by allowing members meet with clinicians online. We offer 24/7 recovery that fits into daily life, designed by experts.
Our Mission: Why Robin And Lisa Created Workit HealthIn 2014, Robin McIntosh and Lisa McLaughlin were tired of watching friends fall through the cracks of traditional addiction treatments. Finding that was still a slog endless phone numbers and Google searches, a battle with insurance companies, or a number on a waitlist. Enter Workit Health.
Workit Health Announces Series A Investment Round Led By Blue Cross Blue Shield Venture PartnersBlue Cross Blue Shield Companies lead the way in delivering access to innovative, cost-effective care, keeping client needs front and center. A partnership with Workit Health naturally evolved from this shared value set. Workit Health, a telehealth addiction treatment company bringing affordable, evidence-backed care to individuals, healthcare organizations, and employers, today announced a Series A investment led by Blue Cross Blue Shield Venture Partners.
Kali LuxMaker@kali_lux
Robin and Lisa launched Workit Health after losing friends to traditional systems of care in addiction treatment. They wanted private, affordable, evidence-backed treatment but found the field was stagnant and neglected by much of the healthtech revolution. They launched Workit Health in 2015.
