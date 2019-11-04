Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dejan Vidmar
Maker
Hey Product Hunters. I'm indie iOS developer and the maker of the WorkHours app. While developing apps and managing my own app business, I realized I needed a way to keep track of time I spent working on each project. I often found myself trying to estimate the time it took to complete a task and even remember all the bugs I fixed or features I implemented. I wanted to have a record of all my work and the ability to always look it up as weeks and months go by. WorkHours is an application for tracking time and calculating earnings which focus on ease of use and meaningful presentation of tracked data. You can clock in and clock out as you work or manually enter start and stop times. WorkHours groups time entries by day, week, or month, so you can easily see how you spend your time week to week or across jobs. And when it's time to round up your work you can view and export reports with many options to really drill down to more details. Couple of key features: • Record time using timers • Track your earnings • Overtime Rates (Automatic daily, weekly and monthly overtime earnings calculations) • Reminder notifications so you never forget to clock in or out • Manually enter time entries with minimal effort thanks to well designed user interface • Add notes to your time entries • Add tasks to jobs for a more detailed overview of your work • Built-in reports by Day, Week, and Month • Today Widget to quickly clock in & out • Assign different colors to jobs to further personalise your time tracking system • Light or Dark color theme of the app. • Export data to PDF, CSV or Text format via e-mail or the iOS Share Sheet • Password lock (with Touch and Face ID support) will help you keep your WorkHours data private The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.
UpvoteShare