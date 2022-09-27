Products
workerd
workerd
Cloudflare's open-source JavaScript/Wasm Runtime
workerd is an open-source JavaScript / Wasm server runtime based on the same code that powers Cloudflare Workers.
Read the blog post to learn more about workerd:
https://blog.cloudflare.com/workerd-open-source-workers-runtime
workerd
About this launch
workerd
Cloudflare's open-source JavaScript/Wasm Runtime
workerd by
workerd
was hunted by
Kristian Freeman
in
API
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Matthew Prince
and
rita kozlov
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
workerd
is not rated yet. This is workerd's first launch.
