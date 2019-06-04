Workep delivers the fastest project management experience for cross-enterprise collaboration, in a platform that’s flexible, easy to use, and fully integrated with G Suite. With a single click you can turn the entire G Suite into a collaboration platform.
Workep Launches First All-In-One Project Management Platform for G SuiteBERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Workep, one of the startups participating in the elite UC Berkeley Skydeck accelerator program and a Google partner company, is redefining the project management experience with the launch of the first-ever all-in-one project management platform for G Suite
Juanita MorenoMaker@juanismoreno · CMO at Workep
Hey Product Hunt! We've been working for the last 2 years on creating a project management platform that's easy to use, people enjoy, and allows you to make the most out of your G Suite apps. We're really excited to share it with you and get your feedback :) Here's a link to our product roadmap: https://app.workep.com/share-g/d... Write down your questions, we are happy to answer and discuss more!
